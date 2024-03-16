Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of Global Payments worth $2,881,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

