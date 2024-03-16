Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,085,047 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,292,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.02% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,714,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.1 %

HPE stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.