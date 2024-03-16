Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 179,621 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,072,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.36% of American Water Works worth $2,980,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of AWK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

