Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 222,650 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,287,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 222,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.78% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,756,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,668. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $114.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

