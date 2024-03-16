Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 374,724 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,933,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.54% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,929,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,788,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 167,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,742 shares of company stock worth $6,257,835. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

