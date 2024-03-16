Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 399,854 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,893,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.83% of Invitation Homes worth $3,070,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

