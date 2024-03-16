Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 447,036 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,218,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.16% of Fortive worth $2,908,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

