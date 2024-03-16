Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 46,744 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,865,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.94% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,238,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

