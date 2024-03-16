Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,508 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,267,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.52% of Corning worth $2,994,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

