Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,612,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.96% of Iron Mountain worth $2,771,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.