Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 269,130 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 228.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Synopsys worth $177,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $550.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

