Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 653,940 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.78% of Roku worth $179,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $63.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.