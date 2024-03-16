Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.50% of Brixmor Property Group worth $218,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

