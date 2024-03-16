Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.39% of Ovintiv worth $179,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

