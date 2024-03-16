Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,079 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of Charter Communications worth $207,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $290.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.78. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.41 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.