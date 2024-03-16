Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 315,754 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $199,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

