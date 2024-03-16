Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 412,726 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 412,726 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.58% of ICU Medical worth $188,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

