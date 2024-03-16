Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 516,613 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.83% of Extra Space Storage worth $212,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

