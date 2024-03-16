Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,714 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 0.0 %

RVTY opened at $104.89 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.