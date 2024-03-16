Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.50 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $327.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

