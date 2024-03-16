Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

