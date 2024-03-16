Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 530 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $18,563,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.33 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

