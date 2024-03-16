Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

