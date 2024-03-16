Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

