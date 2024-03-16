Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

