Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

