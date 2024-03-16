Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

