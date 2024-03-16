Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,074,000 after buying an additional 1,008,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after buying an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

YUMC stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

