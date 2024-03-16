Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,415,000 after acquiring an additional 183,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

DOV opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $177.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

