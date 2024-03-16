Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

