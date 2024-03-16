Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $471,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

