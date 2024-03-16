Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.47. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

