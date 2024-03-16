Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

