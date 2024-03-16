Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BancFirst Price Performance
BancFirst stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.