Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $258,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Price Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.99.

BRC Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

