Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $58.37 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

