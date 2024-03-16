Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Block alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 480.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Truist Financial increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.