Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

