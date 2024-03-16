Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

