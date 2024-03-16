Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

