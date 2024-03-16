Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.77 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

