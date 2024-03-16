Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,037 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.86 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.