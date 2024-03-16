Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

