Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

