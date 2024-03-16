Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $850.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.36 and a 200 day moving average of $795.86. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

