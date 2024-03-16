Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 113 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -138.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

