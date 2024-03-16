Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 11,407 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DFS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

View Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.