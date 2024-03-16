Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

