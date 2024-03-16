Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.