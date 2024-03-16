Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMN opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.